Girl Scout remixes Cardi B.'s 'Money' to sell cookies

A California girl named Kiki is rapping her way to Girl Scout cookie sales success.Kiki's mom shared the video of her daughter's take on the Cardi B. song "Money".Some of Kiki's lyrics are:"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing.Buy Thin Mints or even Smores. Please open up when I knock on your door.Thin Mints are the best.Savannah Smiles delish.Do Si Does are all bliss.Tagalongs are devine.Toffee Tastic blows my mind."The Girl Scouts re-tweeted the video. It already has more than one million views.-----