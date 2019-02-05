Girl Scout remixes Cardi B.'s 'Money' to sell cookies

Kiki's mom shared the video of her daughter's take on the Cardi B. song "Money".
Some of Kiki's lyrics are:
"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing.
Buy Thin Mints or even Smores. Please open up when I knock on your door.
Thin Mints are the best.
Savannah Smiles delish.
Do Si Does are all bliss.
Tagalongs are devine.
Toffee Tastic blows my mind."
The Girl Scouts re-tweeted the video. It already has more than one million views.
This .@iamcardib MONEY remix is 💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/2GusmxFb3I— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 3, 2019
