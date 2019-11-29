Society

Don't force girls to give hugs over the holidays: Girl Scouts

The Girls Scouts of the USA is reminding parents not to force daughters to hug guests this holiday season.

The organization argues forcing daughters to show affection could give them the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.

"Plus, sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help," Girl Scouts' developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said.



Girl Scout leaders urge parents to give their daughters space to decide how and when she wants to show affection.

Some examples suggested include verbalizing how much she's missed someone, giving a high-five or maybe an air kiss. It's important she knows that she gets to choose what's comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncchildrengirl scoutsholidaythanksgivingfamily
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center
Water main break closes portion of Cottman Avenue
Man, 75, killed after being struck by vehicle in Chester
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Today
Police treat stabbing incident on London Bridge as terror-related
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
Show More
Kite surfer seen drifting out to sea near Ocean City: Coast Guard
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Shoppers flock to stores on Thanksgiving for early deals
Cars crushed after exterior wall collapses in Cobbs Creek
100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in the books!
More TOP STORIES News