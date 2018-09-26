SOCIETY

Young Astros fan with rare disorder left in tears after being scolded at game

Chloe, 8, was scolded by a woman for cheering, not knowing she has a harder time dealing with emotions because of a rare condition.

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Since the Astros won the World Series, it has been nothing but cheers and smiles for 8-year-old Chloe and her family.

"We've watched every single game," said Monica Beaver, Chloe's mom.

Monica shared a video of Sunday's game against the Angels where you can see her excitement as she yells "Swing Batter."

Chloe was especially happy after scoring a World Series ring of her own.

"It feels like I'm royal," she said.

"We don't get to scream and holler at home," Monica said. "It's one of the things she likes. It's a way to express her emotions."

That's because Chloe was recently diagnosed with a rare disorder called DMDD or disruptive mood dysregulation disorder.
"It's basically she has a harder time with emotions than other 8-year-olds can," explained Monica. "It just makes daily life a little harder. She has to stop and think what the right emotion is to certain things."

Cheering on the Astros has been Chloe's outlet, but on that Sunday just before the 5th inning, Chloe says she got really sad. A second video captured that exact moment, just before Chloe burst into tears, when you can see another fan scold her for being too loud.

"(She made me feel) a little bit guilty 'cause I'm annoying and nobody says that to me," Chloe told 6abc sister station abc13.

Monica had no clue she had just recorded the woman telling her daughter to stop. She noticed it after the fact.

"I should have seen that immediately and I didn't and it's just heartbreaking," Monica said.
She took to social media to talk about Chloe's disorder and within hours, her post went viral.

"It's uplifting," she said. "Again I'm still in shock."

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers tweeted about the story writing, "Chloe, don't you EVER stop cheering! I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket!"

Monica said she's grateful for the many likes and shares and hopes many people out there think before they react, because you truly never know someone's battle.

"One step at a time, I have to remind myself every day," Monica said.

