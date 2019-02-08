SOCIETY

Girls' trips are good for your health: science

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl's trips are good for your health: science

Grab your girls and take a trip, NOW!

If you were looking for a reason to vacation, a new study is showing that an occasional mini-break with your friends is good for you.

According to an article by Southern Living, researchers discovered that friendships can extend life expectancy, lower the chances of heart disease, and even help tolerate pain.

In 2016, researchers found evidence that showed that hanging with friends could increase the production of oxytocin, which is the hormone in our bodies that makes us feel happy.

Researchers at Harvard said that people who don't have strong friendships are usually more depressed and more likely to die at a younger age.
Southern Living said that one study, which looked at the lives of 309,000 people, found that a lack of strong social ties increased the risk of early death by 50 percent.

So, the next time you're feeling down, grab your friends and hit the road. It's healthy for you!

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhealthvacationu.s. & worldresearchstudy
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
More Society
Top Stories
Teen pleads guilty to killing activist in front of child
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Burst water main damages road, floods home in NE Philly
I-95 NB ramp to Woodhaven Road reopens after tanker fire
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Despite complaints, N.J. mayor refuses to move illegally parked RV
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
Show More
Jurors hear chilling confession in N.J. childhood friend murder
Multiple cars catch fire in Newtown, Bucks County
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Woman robbed while pushing stroller in Fishtown
Woman sleeping in car nearly hit in Spring Garden shootout
More News