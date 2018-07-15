SOCIETY

Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man

EMBED </>More Videos

Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Police in the state of Delaware have issued a Gold Alert this morning, for a senior citizen who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

The family of 70-year-old John Campbell is concerned for his safety.

This is the first time he has gone missing.

Campbell is six-feet tall, 196-pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call Delaware State Police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsmissing manmissing person
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
Bensalem golf outing benefits Make-a-Wish foundation
Kensington to receive mural makeover
Missing Montgomery County woman located
More Society
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News