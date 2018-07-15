Gold Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Delaware man

Police in the state of Delaware have issued a Gold Alert this morning, for a senior citizen who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
The family of 70-year-old John Campbell is concerned for his safety.
This is the first time he has gone missing.
Campbell is six-feet tall, 196-pounds.
If you see him, you are asked to call Delaware State Police.
delaware news missing man missing person
