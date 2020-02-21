Society

Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in New York City

NEW YORK -- Good Samaritans jumped into action and risked their own lives to save a man on Thursday night in New York City.

Witnesses say an emotionally disturbed man had to be rescued from the subway tracks just after rush hour at the 149th Grand Concourse Station.

Eyewitness video shows the New Yorkers coming together to get the man off the track, whether he wanted the help or not.

EMBED More News Videos

New Yorkers came together and jumped into action to save a man's life at a subway station in NYC.



One stranger struggled to get the man onto the platform until two arriving officers lent a hand and they all yanked him to safety.

Another good Samaritan stood on the active tracks to flag an oncoming train to stop.

The crowd cheered as the man was pulled to safety.

The man was taken to be evaluated, but police expect him to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygrand concoursebronxnew york cityrescuesubwaygood samaritanu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 16-year-old charged with murder after quadruple shooting
Doylestown standoff ends in police-involved shooting: DA
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
FedEx worker falls 75 feet off bridge while helping stranded driver
Investigation: Pothole damage payouts usually don't happen
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warminster
Show More
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
Warning about Cash App debit card scam
More TOP STORIES News