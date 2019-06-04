Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month

Google Doodle is celebrating the history of the LGBTQ Pride movement.
The slideshow takes you through Pride history told through the lens of a growing, evolving, and international Pride parade.
The artists who created it say they wanted to depict the parade itself and show its momentum in the last five decades.
