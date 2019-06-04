LGBTQ Pride

Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month

Google Doodle is celebrating the history of the LGBTQ Pride movement.

RELATED: Rainbow Disney Collection unveiled in celebration of Pride Month

The slideshow takes you through Pride history told through the lens of a growing, evolving, and international Pride parade.

The artists who created it say they wanted to depict the parade itself and show its momentum in the last five decades.

See more stories and videos related to Pride Month and Google.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtqgaylgbtq pridegay rightsgooglelgbt
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
Rainbow Disney Collection unveiled in celebration of Pride Month
Bud Light reveals rainbow bottle for Pride Month
BYU valedictorian comes out during graduation speech
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
NY could become first state to ban cat declawing
Show More
Police: Pregnant teen critical after struck by stray bullets
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Raccoon takes wild ride on family's windshield
Philly ranked No. 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities' list
AccuWeather: Another Beauty
More TOP STORIES News