Society

Governor Wolf meets with Philadelphia officers to thank them

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf spent the morning in Philadelphia, thanking officers for their heroic response yesterday.

Governor Wolf tweeted out several photos showing that meeting at the 39th district.

The governor says he had the chance to thank veterans and officers brand new to the force for protecting the public while under fire.

He also met with Officer Ryan Waltman, one of the men injured in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia newstom wolfgov. tom wolfpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 people shot in Logan, police say
Police identify 6 officers injured in Philadelphia shooting
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Officers seen carrying children to safety during dramatic standoff
Neighbors still in disbelief over Philadelphia shootout
Commissioner, DA react to end of Philadelphia shooting, standoff
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Show More
Ring camera captures chaotic scene during shooting standoff
Pa. politicians call for gun control in wake of Philadelphia shooting
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
Philly father recounts call from daughter during active shooter incident
AccuWeather: Very Muggy, Then Turning Hot Over The Weekend
More TOP STORIES News