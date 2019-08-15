Governor Wolf meets with Philadelphia officers to thank them

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf spent the morning in Philadelphia, thanking officers for their heroic response yesterday.
Governor Wolf tweeted out several photos showing that meeting at the 39th district.
The governor says he had the chance to thank veterans and officers brand new to the force for protecting the public while under fire.
He also met with Officer Ryan Waltman, one of the men injured in the shooting.
