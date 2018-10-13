Governor Wolf signs tougher rules for guns in domestic violence cases

A new law in Pennsylvania requires those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes to hand over their guns within 24 hours.
The law also extends to anyone subject to protective orders.
Firearms must be relinquished to police, a lawyer or a gun dealer.
Previously, guns could be given to a family member within 60 days.
Governor Tom Wolf signed off on the new legislation Friday.
It goes into effect in six months.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsdomestic violencegun laws
societypennsylvania newsdomestic violencegun laws