Governor Wolf signs tougher rules for guns in domestic violence cases

Governor Wolf signs tougher rules for guns in domestic violence cases. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 13, 2018.

A new law in Pennsylvania requires those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes to hand over their guns within 24 hours.

The law also extends to anyone subject to protective orders.

Firearms must be relinquished to police, a lawyer or a gun dealer.

Previously, guns could be given to a family member within 60 days.

Governor Tom Wolf signed off on the new legislation Friday.

It goes into effect in six months.

