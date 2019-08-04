Society

Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket

OREGON (WPVI) -- A granddaughter in Oregon nearly threw away a fortune.

She was checking her grandfather's lottery tickets and was about to trash one when she thought it was a loser.

Luckily, her 94-year-old grandfather checked for himself.

As it turns out, his granddaughter was checking Mega Millions numbers when she should have been checking a game known as Megabucks.

Her grandfather actually won the $6.5 million jackpot!

He took the lump sum of $2.2 million after taxes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny in N.J.
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Police ID man sought in killing of father inside Bustleton home
Show More
Man accused of making threats against Temple Univ. police
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with a stray thunderstorm
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
2 men injured in Hunting Park shooting
3 homes damaged by fire in East Oak Lane
More TOP STORIES News