Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket

OREGON (WPVI) -- A granddaughter in Oregon nearly threw away a fortune.She was checking her grandfather's lottery tickets and was about to trash one when she thought it was a loser.Luckily, her 94-year-old grandfather checked for himself.As it turns out, his granddaughter was checking Mega Millions numbers when she should have been checking a game known as Megabucks.Her grandfather actually won the $6.5 million jackpot!He took the lump sum of $2.2 million after taxes.