Great performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a poetry slam to a podcast recording.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
listenIN: Kaoru Watanabe
On Wednesday, Intercultural Journeys hosts master musicians Kaoru Watanabe and Doug Hirlinger for a one-night-only demonstration and lecture focused on improvisation and musical creativity. It takes place at the Painted Bride Art Center and donations are encouraged.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Painted Bride Art Center, 230 Vine St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Open Mic
On Thursday, Hussian College and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology are hosting a monthly open mic for standup comedy, music, improv, spoken word, skits and more. Performances must be no more than five minutes long.
When: Thursday, April 4, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Hussian College, 1500 Spring Garden St., Suite 101
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Philly Pigeon Poetry Slam
Come Friday, take in a poetry slam at PhilaMOCA or perform yourself. All ages are welcome, but adult content is expected. The event is hosted by The Philly Pigeon Collective and tickets are selling fast.
When: Friday, April 5, 8:30-11 p.m.
Where: PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Street Fight Radio (Live Podcast!)
On Wednesday, Good Good Comedy Theatre presents a live podcast recording of Street Fight Radio. The "pro-worker, anti-establishment comedy radio show" has been broadcasting from Columbus, OH since 2010.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 8 p.m.
Where: 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Treasure Island"
On Friday, take the kids to the Arden Theatre for a retelling of the classic pirates' tale, "Treasure Island." Follow the adventure as Emily transforms her living room into the high seas and takes off on imaginary adventures.
When: Friday, April 5, 7 p.m.
Where: 40 N. Second St.
Price: $22-$40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets