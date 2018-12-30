Grinch steals viral Christmas weed in Ohio

A weed that grew into a Charlie Brown-like Christmas decoration in Toledo, Ohio, and went viral on the internet, got the ax from a Grinch.A local TV station caught the culprit stealing a wreath from the makeshift holiday monument.Someone first put tinsel on the four-foot high weed.That inspired residents to add Christmas ornaments, a Santa Claus and other decorations.Then the Grinch showed up and spoiled what had become something of a community celebration.A scout troop cleared the site the day after the theft, even yanking out the weed.One resident said he hoped a weed would sprout again on the spot.------