U.S. & WORLD

Grinch steals viral Christmas weed in Ohio

EMBED </>More Videos

Grinch steals viral Christmas weed in Ohio. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 30, 2018.

TOLEDO, OH (WPVI) --
A weed that grew into a Charlie Brown-like Christmas decoration in Toledo, Ohio, and went viral on the internet, got the ax from a Grinch.

A local TV station caught the culprit stealing a wreath from the makeshift holiday monument.

Someone first put tinsel on the four-foot high weed.

That inspired residents to add Christmas ornaments, a Santa Claus and other decorations.

Then the Grinch showed up and spoiled what had become something of a community celebration.

A scout troop cleared the site the day after the theft, even yanking out the weed.

One resident said he hoped a weed would sprout again on the spot.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldtheftchristmas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
14 car models going away in 2019
Hyundai introduces fingerprint technology in new Santa Fe
Florida mounted patrol officer stops to play a game of Horse
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Trenton Music Makers gives children the chance to effect social change through music
Florida mounted patrol officer stops to play a game of Horse
Barber in Spain uses samurai swords, blow torch to cut hair
Hotel employees who asked black guest making phone call to leave fired
More Society
Top Stories
Man tries to save pet from deadly Pit Bull attack
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot in leg in North Philadelphia
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged
Show More
Man dies in SEPTA police custody
Police search for driver who dropped shooting victim off at hospital
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Cool
Boy, 4, dies in farm accident in Berks County
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
More News