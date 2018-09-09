Group of men step in to help retired teacher at the grocery store

A Texas woman, who is also a retired teacher, says she was shopping at a WalMart and had filled her cart with more than a hundred dollars worth of groceries. But, when it came time to check out, her card was declined.Barbara Barbin says it embarrassed and concerned her.She was with her 13-year-old grandson, who is legally blind.So, Barbin tried the ATM, but that didn't work either.She says that's when four men in line behind her saved the day.Barbin says she'd like to find the men, so she can pay them back.But, even if she doesn't see them again, she hopes that by sharing her story people will see how much a small act of kindness can mean to someone.------