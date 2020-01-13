Society

Group takes aim at Burger King commercial that contains a curse word

A conservative group is taking aim at Burger King over a curse word in one of their commercials.

"One Million Moms" objects to the use of what it calls the "d-word" in an ad for the fast-food giant.

The ad shows people tasting a sandwich made using the "impossible burger", a popular plant-based meat substitute.

A man tries the sandwich and says "damn, that's good".

The advertisement has been online since August, when Burger King began selling the "impossible whopper" nationwide.

One Million Moms posted their press release condemning the commercial Friday, calling it "offensive".

The controversy comes a month after the same group campaigned for the Hallmark Channel to pull an ad for a wedding planning company that featured a same-sex couple.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyburger kingcommercial ad
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for allegedly raping girl, 13, in Chester Co.
Teen shot several times in the head in West Oak Lane
Police investigating after closure of Bucks Co. wedding venue
First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Blvd.
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average
Astros' GM, manager fired over sign stealing during championship season
Show More
Several rowhomes damaged in West Philadelphia fire
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
Temple police officer injured during scuffle
More TOP STORIES News