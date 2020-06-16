Growing encampment along Benjamin Franklin Parkway doubles as Black Lives Matter, housing protest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The growing encampment along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia serves as a two-fold protest: to continue support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to bring awareness to the city's homelessness problem, organizers told Action News.Jennifer Bennetch, an organizer with Occupy PHA, said deep down, they don't want to have these encampments."No matter what side of politics people are on, just moving these living breathing human beings, who aren't gonna disappear off the face of the earth, from place to place is never gonna solve this issue," she said.Bennetch says unless their demands are met they're not leaving.If the city moves them by force she said, "We'll just move to another location."Some of their demands include:- Sanctioning this encampment as a permanent, legal - no police zone.- Turning all Philadelphia Housing Authority-owned vacant property into low-income housing that the Workers Revolutionary Collective group will set up.-The firing of all police and city employees that don't treat them with respect."This is going to last until everyone out here gets a house," said Ronald Story, who is living at the encampment.Neighbors nearby said they have not had any problems with the encampment or its residents."We haven't had any disturbance or anything like that. It's been a peaceful positive movement," said Lauren Fiori, of Fairmount."Inaction is not acceptable at this point. Something has to be done," said Grant McHaney, also of Fairmount.'Monday night the city hall did respond, and officials are aware of all the demands made by the group.The city's response from a spokesman is below:"A lot of them here are not here because they chose to be here. They want a better life," said Jamon Johnson, a local pastor who has been helping out.