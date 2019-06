Guide to the 2019 Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival

EMBED >More News Videos Float commemorating 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots in Pride Parade. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- Here's a look at the parade route, festival location, performers and more for the 2019 Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival.Start time: 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 9The parade begins in the heart of the Gayborhood at 13th and Locust and proceeds along a 1.5 mile route through Center City and Philadelphia's historic district.The judging stand is at Independence Mall at 6th and Market streets. The parade ends at the festival location at the Great Plaza of Penn's Landing,The theme is "Stonewall 50," the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the beginning of the LGBT rights movement.A float commemorating the riots will be a part of the parade The parade is expected to reach the festival at approximately 1 p.m.RELATED: CLICK HERE for a map of the parade route. 6abc will be filming the parade on June 9 and will broadcast the parade at 1 p.m. on June 30 following a 30 minute special on the anniversary of Stonewall.Among the honorees will be Mark Segal, the publisher of the Philadephia Gay News, he was at the original riots in 1969.PERFORMERSPerformancesFortune FeimsterIan HarvieFrenchie DavisDawn Robinson,Reality show performers Vincint (The Four), Brian Justin Crum (America's Got Talent) and David Hernandez (American Idol).PARADE PARTICIPANTS:Parade Participant Overview1 COLOR GUARD MOTOR CYCLES & SKOOTERS2 PHILADELPHIA FREEDOM BAND3 ROAD TO STONEWALL FLOAT DMH FUND4 CHARLENE ARCILA CURTESY SHUTTLE5 GRAND MARSHAL FLOAT6 PHILADELPHIA FAMILY PRIDE7 ATTIC LGBT YOUTH GROUP8 PFLAG9 SUGAR HOUSE CASINO10 WILLIAM WAY LGBT COMMUNITY CENTER11 TABU12 PHILADELPHIA FREEDOM ROUND UP13 PHILADELPHIA UNION SOCCER14 VYBE URGENT CARE15 UBAR & TAVERN ON CAMAC16 WALGREENS17 BANK OF AMERICA18 HARDROCK HOTEL AND CASINO19 JP MORGAN CHASE20 TD BANK21 PHILADELPHIA GAY MENS CHORUS22 PHILADELPHIA POLICE RECRUITMENT23 FBI PHILADELPHIA24 PHILADELPHIA FIRE DEPARTMENT25 WELLS FARGO BANK26 WE WORK27 WOODYBURY COMMUNITY PRIDE28 VETERANS FOR PEACE29 SEPHORA30 SAINT-GOBAIN31 DANIELLE TAGUE/ASTA ZENECA32 LYFT33 BEBASHI TRANSITION TO HOPE34 ACCENTURE35 ACLU OF PENNSYLVANIA36 ABRAMSON SENIOR CARE37 BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS INDEPENDENCE38 ALWAYS BEST CARE39 AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION40 PECO41 FIVE BELOW42 MAC COSMETICS43 MASTERY SCHOOLS44 M & T BANK TRI-STATE PRIDE45 JEFFERSON46 AMERISOURCEBERGEN47 PEACE CORPS48 W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES49 IRON MOUNTAIN50 FMC CORPORATION51 FRACTAL FLOW ARTS52 FROM THE ROOTS FITNESS - NICOLE MICHAELS53 T-MOBILE54 XFINITY NBC10 T62 TELEMUNDO55 FIFTY SHADES OF PURPLE AGAINST BULLYING56 SOUTHERN NJ LGBTQA PRIDE57 CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA58 CHEER PHILADELPHIA59 TOASTED WALNUT60 LINCOLN FINANCIAL61 GIANT FOOD STORES62 PHILLY GRYPHONS RUGBY63 STONEWALL SPORTS - PHILADELPHIA64 CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE SOFTBALL LEAGUE65 CUT HAIR SALON66 PHILADELPHIA FINS67 FLAGGOTS68 DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES69 BETA DELTA CHAPTER OF BETA PHI OMEGA SORORITY, INC70 AMERICAN AIRLINES EMPLOYEES RESOURCE GROUP71 CAPITAL ONE72 PHILADELPHIA CITY WORKERS73 PHILADELPHIA DEPT OF HEALTH74 AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION75 NORDSTROM76 MCCP- METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH PHILADELPHIA77 BURLINGTON STORES78 BROTHERS UNITED/ACCESS MATTERS79 NORRIS SQUARE COMMUNITY ALLIANCE80 FAULKNER MAZDA81 COLLENBROOK UNITED CHURCH82 JEWISH FAMILY CHILDREN'S SERVICE PHILADELPHIA83 PHILLY CHEER ELITE84 PHILLY BI VISIBILITY85 PHILLY GENDER REBELS: TRANS & GNC PRIDE86 PHILADELPHIA FOR JUSTICE87 PNC88 GALAEI89 PENN JERSEY ROLLER DERBY90 GREATER ATLANTIC CITY GLBT ALLIANE91 CITIZEN'S BANK+92 INDEPENDENCE SQUARES93 PUBLIC HEALTH MANAGEMENT CORPORATION94 REFUSE FASCISM95 SHAKE SHACK96 PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF SOUTHEASTERN PA97 CAMPBELL SOUP98 MERCK99 PEPPER HAMILTON LLP100 PETSMART101 PHILLY ROLLER DERBY 95.7 BEN-FM102 EINSTEIN PRIDE PROGRAM103 RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN104 ALLY105 REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE ASSOC OF PHILA & NJ106 RING107 SANTANDER108 TABERNACLE UNITED CHURCH109 AVID RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS110 FLIP LUBE111 FLYING DUTCHMAN FOUNDATION112 HEALTH PARTNERS PLANS113 JOHNSON MATTHEY INC114 ARAMARK115 TARGET116 ST. CHRISTOPHER'S HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN117 PRIDE @OSLSOFT PHILADELPIA CHAPTER118 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS119 POWER 99 / IHEART RADIO120 Q102 / IHEART RADIO121 URBAN OUTFITTERS122 TRIP ADVISOR123 TOKIO MARINE NORTH AMERICA SERVICES -TMNAS124 JOHNSON & JOHNSON/CARE WITH PRIDE125 TERRAVIDA HOLISTIC CENTERS126 VANGUARD OUT PROFESSIONAL ENGAGEMENT127 WAWA128 WTDY129 UNITE HERE LOCAL 274130 IBX INDEPENDENCE BLUE CROSS131 YMCA - GREATER PHILADELPHIA YMCA132 YOU CAN PLAY PROJECT133 CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY RITTENHOUSE SQUARE134 LIVENT / JUAN CARBS CRUZ135 HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN136 KPMG137 WALNUT STREET THEATRE138 DREXEL UNIVERSITY ALUMNI139 RECONCILING UNITED METHODISTS OF EASTERN PA140 DEFENDERS ASSOCIATION OF PHILADELPHIA141 CREATIONS BY COPPOLA142 BIKESTOP