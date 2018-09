A gun buyback program will be held in New Jersey Saturday.Residents in Burlington and Mercer counties can turn in up to three weapons in exchange for cash.The guns can be taken to the Alpha Baptist Church at 15 Rose Street in Willingboro, Burlington County.It's being held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.Those who turn in their guns can receive anywhere from $20 for an inoperable weapon, up to $250.------