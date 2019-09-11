PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- You can find lots of love at the intersection of Broad and Walnut Streets.
Cars are honking, people are waving and donations are flowing for B. Jawuan Jones' "Haircuts 4 Homeless."
You can find him alone on the island between two-way traffic waiting for homeless Philadelphians. Jones tells us he cares more for the conversations he shares with each individual more than the haircuts alone.
For every fresh-cut, he posts before-and-after photos on his instagram, @Haircut4Homeless. With each post comes a quote. One man recently asked him, "You ever had to use your tears to wash your face?"
Jones encourages anyone to come out to help, even if they can't cut hair. Dancing or singing would even be welcome as long as it encourages and supports the homeless population in the city.
To learn more, visit his Facebook page.
Man quits job to give haircuts to the homeless in Philadelphia
