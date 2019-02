A big honor for a local law enforcement officer.Trooper Keith Ashley was honored during a ceremony in West Trenton Friday.He has been named the Trooper of the Year.Ashley serves at Troop C in Hamilton Township.In just a year's time, he spearheaded 103 criminal investigations, which led to the arrest of more than 300 suspects.Trooper Ashley also saved the lives of two people who were overdosing on heroin.------