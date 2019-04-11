Society

Handing out birthday invitations, birthday cake banned in Australian school

Handing out birthday invitations at school could become a thing of the past, at least in Australia.

An Aussie school has banned the practice.

It's to avoid any child who is not invited from getting upset or feeling left out.

Parents are only allowed to send the invites as evites.

This policy was put in place after a child became upset when they weren't invited to a classmate's party.

It's raising some eyebrows about teaching kids resilience to deal with this kind of rejection, but also inclusivity.

No one wants to be left out.

But that's not the only ban that is getting attention.

The school has also banned birthday cakes, saying teachers can't cut the cakes for safety reasons.

Instead, the treats have to be small like cupcakes, and candles are also not allowed for in-school birthday celebrations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdaybig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News