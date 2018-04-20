SOCIETY

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Future king and queen, George, Duke of York, and Elizabeth, Duchess of York, holding their first child, future Monarch Princess Elizabeth at her christening ceremony in May 1926. (Central Press/Getty Images)</span></div>
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.

Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.

PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate
PHOTOS: Will, Kate and the royal family through the years
See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyqueen elizabethroyalsroyal familybuzzworthydistractionwatercoolerphotosu.s. & worldThis Day In History
Related
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News