Harvard student, police officer recreate photo 15 years later

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WPVI) -- A Harvard University freshman had a chance meeting with a man she met on campus 15 years ago.Crystal Wang's father took a picture of her with a Harvard police officer when the family visited campus.Wang was three years old at the time.Her family was in town for her dad's business trip in Boston.Wang did not know the photo existed, but her dad gave it to her when she was accepted to Harvard.Not knowing the officer's name, Wang posted the picture on Instagram.A "Harvard Gazette" reporter recognized Officer Charles Marren and connected the two.Wang and Marren became instant friends and posed for an updated picture.Marren gave Wang his personal cell phone number in case she ever needs help.