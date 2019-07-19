Society

Havertown residents frustrated over on and off power outages

By
HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Havertown residents and business owners are fed up with frequent power outages on one of the hottest weeks of the year.

Jonathan Newman owns Havertown Bicycle Shop on Darby Road, and he says, "During the day the lights and power will just suddenly shut off. I have to keep unplugging the credit card machines so it won't surge, ya know, then it has to reboot."

The stylists at Marcus John salon say they had to cancel some clients this week because they didn't know how long the power would stay on.

Nicoletta Corvino walked into a dark salon yesterday.

"Yesterday when I came in the morning there was nothing at all the phones weren't working, nothing was working," she said.

Residents off Braeburn Road are also feeling the burn, so to speak, with the outages kicking off their air conditioning.

Action News reached out to PECO who said the outages are not due to the extreme heat taxing the system - they're actually storm related. Tuesday night Havertown saw storm damage and according to PECO the crews still working to fix systems affected from the storm often de-energize lines and that is causing frequent outages.

Residents and shop owners want PECO to make a fix to keep the power on, consistently through the hottest time of year.
