Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales

Hawaii is flirting with the idea of becoming the first state to ban the sale of cigarettes.
Lawmakers are proposing that cigarette sales would effectively end by 2024.
The ban would go into effect progressively, starting next year, by raising the minimum age for buying cigarettes from 21 to 30.
Two years later, no one under 100 would be allowed to buy cigarettes.
