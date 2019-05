If you're headed to Delaware beaches for Memorial Day weekend, there is a growing list of safety do's and don'ts.Tents will not be allowed at Bethany Dewey , and Rehoboth beachesThere are also bans for dogs, alcohol, fires, and grills.Dewey and Rehoboth also bans the flying of kites, or playing ball or Frisbee on the beach, when the lifeguards are on duty.