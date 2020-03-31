Society

Jefferson doctors, nurses dance to send important message

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Doctors and nurses across the country are on the front lines and fighting the novel coronavirus.

Some healthcare workers at Jefferson hospital took to social media to send an important message.

In a video, the staff is seen dancing and at the end, someone holds up a message, "stay home."

The video was filmed at Jefferson's Neuro ICU.

The staff says they were having some fun during a stressful time.

Send in your videos and photos to Action News here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiadancinghospitalcoronavirusjeffersonhealth carephiladelphia
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: 20 Philly police officers, 14 firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Pa. officials announce 14 additional COVID-19 deaths; cases top 4,800
Philly schools closed until further notice
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Boy among 5 shot during party in Philadelphia
Vandals spray paint Hahnemann hospital owner's home
Show More
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
White House considers new guidance on public wearing masks: Fauci
Eagles join NFL teams to defer season-ticket payments
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More TOP STORIES News