Heart-shaped meteorite up for auction for Valentine's Day

If you're looking for something "out of this world" for your Valentine, this might just be the ticket!
Bidding begins on Wednesday at Christie's for this heart-shaped meteorite.
It's one of many small pieces of a larger chunk of iron that began its journey to earth after splitting from an asteroid belt.
The fragments were found in Siberia in 1947.
The winning bid is expected to go as high as half a million dollars.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmeteorvalentine's day
