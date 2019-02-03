U.S. & WORLD

Heart-shaped meteorite up for auction for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Heart-shaped meteorite up for auction for Valentine's Day. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 3, 2019.

If you're looking for something "out of this world" for your Valentine, this might just be the ticket!

Bidding begins on Wednesday at Christie's for this heart-shaped meteorite.

It's one of many small pieces of a larger chunk of iron that began its journey to earth after splitting from an asteroid belt.

The fragments were found in Siberia in 1947.

The winning bid is expected to go as high as half a million dollars.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmeteorvalentine's day
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
KFC tests out chicken and Cheetos sandwich
Krispy Kreme offering 'conversation doughnuts' for Valentine's Day
MIT develops robot that can beat you in Jenga
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
First female Navy pilot laid to rest, honored with first ever all-female flyover
South Jersey students host annual Super Bowl hoagie sale for great cause
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Burlington County's Village of Roebling museum full of history and a learning experience
More Society
Top Stories
3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that ends in crash
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street
1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard
Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park
Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden
Man critical after being shot while driving in Carroll Park
AccuWeather: Turning Milder
Show More
Body found along railroad tracks in Somerton
Gov. Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
Eagles' Chris Long named Walter Payton Man of the Year for literacy efforts
Protest and counter-protests held over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'
Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire
More News