Toddler with rare disease takes first steps

A little girl from Queensland took her very first steps, despite her family's fears that she might never be able to walk.

SUNSHINE COAST, Queensland (WPVI) -- A heartwarming video shows a little girl from Sunshine Coast, Queensland, taking her very first steps, despite her family's fears that she might never be able to walk.

According to Storyful, two-year-old Keira Hockley was diagnosed with congenital cytomegalovirus, a condition that can pose serious health and development risks.

Keira's mother, Danielle, told Yahoo7 that doctors said they couldn't be certain what would happen to Keira after they diagnosed her with CMV.

"The minute she was handed to me we thought there was a chance she'd forever be in a wheelchair," she said.

According to the same report, Keira is autistic and non-verbal, and attends physiotherapy and occupational therapy regularly.

Danielle said she was "over the moon" watching her daughter reach this important milestone.
