There are plenty of ways to stay cool at the Philadelphia Flower Show

There are plenty of ways to stay cool at the Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flower Show continued Monday in the middle of a heat wave, but it didn't stop the crowds from showing up.

In fact, there are plenty of places to cool off while at the show, including at the beer garden.

"This is how I'm staying cool, summer Sangria. (It's) part of the process, but the other part is just taking in all the nice refreshing delightful scenes here," said Arlayne Robinson of Whitesboro, New Jersey.

Robinson came to the show with her daughter, Brianna LaFleur.

"I got her these tickets for Mother's Day, so I was very excited," said LaFleur.

For the first time in its 193 year history, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is blooming outdoors this year in South Philadelphia's idyllic FDR Park. Get an exclusive look.



While some brought fans and umbrellas to keep cool, others sought shade under vendors' tents.

But the heat is a small price to pay to see the beautiful flowers.

"All the beautiful flowers that people have put in, the orchids and the begonias, things that they take great pride in," said Patty Boisvert, a Pennsylvania Horticultural Society volunteer.

Boisvert says if you're looking for some air conditioning relief while at the show, swing by the American Swedish Historical Museum.

Saturday marked day one of Philadelphia's first-ever outdoor flower show in an almost 200-year history of the event, attracting thousands of guests from all over the city and count



The flower show runs through June 13. For more info you can CLICK HERE.

