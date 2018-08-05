H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest was 88. Family friend Fred Stein said he died Sunday of complications from chronic illness.Lenfest was a businessman and philanthropist.The Lenfest Institute for Journalism is the first of its kind non-profit organization."Today we mourn the loss of a Philadelphia giant, who left an indelible mark on the City and the entire Philadelphia region. Gerry Lenfest's business acumen was exceeded only by his philanthropic impact. His generous contributions transformed the lives of countless individuals and institutions. His imprint will long remain on jewels like the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Curtis Institute of Music, as well as newer institutions, such as the Museum of the American Revolution, the Lenfest Ocean Program, and too many youth-serving organizations to name. Gerry's decision to return Philadelphia's daily newspapers to local ownership brought stability to those publications at a time when journalism has never mattered more. Truly, Philadelphia was blessed to have Gerry Lenfest, and my thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time," Mayor Kenney said in a statement.Lenfest passed away Sunday morning after being taken from his home in Rittenhouse Square to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.------