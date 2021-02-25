Society

Wissahickon High School junior creates play about anti-Asian bias during pandemic

By
NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old from North Wales, Pennsylvania is a first-time playwright.

Her subject matter is personal: the racial bias and trauma in the Asian community.

The high school senior's new show is being presented as a radio play.

Katie Lu's play is called "Pandemic."

It's about the pain her community has felt during the pandemic. It was scripted as a stage show but it's being presented as a radio play because theaters are limited in this pandemic.

The Wissahickon High School junior wanted to give this moment a voice. She was writing it in real-time as events unfolded.

"As a Chinese American, it really struck me of all the rhetoric that ostracized Chinese Americans and Asian Americans, painting them as outsiders, painting them as people who are bringing the virus over," Lu says. "It made me question my identity in this country and my place as an American."

Lu wrote "Pandemic" during her time with the Philadelphia Young Playwrights residency program. They chose her work for a full professional production.

"Katie was in the room for the entire process," explains Lisa Nelson-Haynes, the executive director of the Philadelphia Young Playwrights.

"She was very inclusive in hiring and selecting the actors for this particular program. She's in the room doing the rewrites. We turn and we question the playwright, we treat them as a professional playwright," said Nelson-Haynes.

Katie is the daughter of Chinese immigrants. She wanted the show to be intergenerational and explore the idea of identity, empathy and hope in a bleak and frightening time.

Pandemic runs through the 28th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth wales boroughsocietycoronavirusarts & cultureperforming artscommunityrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
Patient accused of stabbing Philly doctor in face identified
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Push underway to fix epidemic of hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
South Philly man dedicates life to helping neighbors on 7th Street
Police release new images of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run
It's tax time: Here's what you need to know
Show More
How to see the snow moon in the sky this weekend
As weather warms, potholes pop up across Delaware Valley
Phila. City Council introduces New Normal job initiative
Cherry Hill schools make African American studies a graduation requirement
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News