Society

High school senior asks girlfriend to prom on Times Square billboard

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

NEW YORK -- There was a very unique promposal Sunday in Times Square.

Kyle Gelber is a senior at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York and he wanted a unique way to ask his girlfriend to the prom.

Fortunately for him, his father is friends with the CEO of T-Mobile, who arranged for an incredible billboard display.

Junior Phoebe Spar arrived for quite a surprise.

Gelber says he wasn't 100% sure she would say yes, but it was a risk he thought would pay off.

It sure did.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squarenew york citymanhattanu.s. & worldprompromposal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Embiid in tears after heartbreaking loss to Raptors
Large fight breaks out at Norristown church carnival
Police: Officer shoots man following chaotic traffic stop
Man wanted for allegedly trying to kill wife in Upper Darby
AccuWeather: Rain continues Monday
Dog killed in family's backyard, police say
Show More
Suspect wanted in Pleasantville bank robbery
Meghan, Harry release new royal baby photo for Mother's Day
Woman found shot to death, sitting in car
Rideshare cars have more germs than toilet seat, study says
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
More TOP STORIES News