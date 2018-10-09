U.S. & WORLD

Hillary and Bill Clinton bringing tour to Philadelphia

Bill and Hillary Clinton to tour; will stop in Philly: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., October 8, 2018.

By MESFIN FEKADU
NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Now that Beyonce and Jay-Z are off the road, another power couple is taking their place: Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The Clintons announced Monday they will visit four cities in 2018 and nine in 2019 across North America in a series of conversations dubbed "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton." It is being produced by tour promoter Live Nation, the company behind Michelle Obama's massive tour to promote her new book as well as tours for Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

The couple will hold joint conversations at the shows and share "stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future," Live Nation said.

The Clintons will visit The Met on Saturday, Apr 13, 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com

The Clintons remain a favorite target of Republicans and their re-emergence on the political scene weeks ahead of the midterms could give the GOP fresh fodder and create headaches for Democrats seeking to move on from the 2016 election.

They will kick off the trek Nov. 18 in Las Vegas at 5,200-seat Park Theater. They will visit Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 27, Montreal's Bell Centre on Nov. 28 and Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas, on Dec. 4.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to hear one-of-a-kind conversations with the two leaders as they tell their stories from some of the most impactful moments in modern history. From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department, to one of the United States' most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here," Live Nation said in a statement.

The Clintons' first show next year will be April 11 at the nearly 3,000-seat Beacon Theatre in New York. The tour wraps May 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Clintons will also visit Detroit's Fox Theatre, DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., and Opera House in Boston.

