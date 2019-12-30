Society

Historic Green Room in Wilmington's Hotel Du Pont closing for makeover

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The beautiful and historic Green Room inside Wilmington's Hotel Du Pont is scheduled to close on Wednesday for a full makeover.

Action News took a tour through the formal dining room one last time before changes are made.

The Green Room first opened in 1913 along with the hotel, making it one of a few hotel dining rooms in the country in operation for so long.

Seven presidents have dined in the Green Room.

It's safe to say an upgrade is necessary after so many years, but much of its beauty will remain.

The refurbished dining room is expected to open in April with what's being called a "French Brasserie" style.
