Society

HOA makes family take down flag put up to honor late son

Wake Forest, North Carolina -- A grieving family in North Carolina has been told to remove the flag they put up to honor their late son.

Leslie and Dave Kendra installed a flagpole with an American flag and an "Aurora Strong" flag at their home in Wake Forest.

The flags honor their son, Clayton Parks, who was killed in a shooting spree in Aurora, Illinois back in February.



The couple says their HOA says the flagpole violates the community rules and must come down.

"It was like one more persons trying to take him away from me again. I am just stunned that we as Americans want to discuss whether or not we should be able to have a flag on a pole, on the house, anywhere," Leslie Kendra said.

The HOA spokesman says the issue is about the installation of the pole without HOA approval.

The Kendras say they have been told that they could be fined up to $100 per day until the flagpole comes down.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyshootingamerican flag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple warning others about home security camera glitch
Storybook Land ride incident leaves guest injured: Police
Body found in Bucks County creek: Police
Police: Pa. woman killed her husband, claimed he killed himself
Deli employee shot after confronting suspected shoplifter: Police
Downingtown Area School District investigating data breach
New York man spots rare albino raccoon in backyard
Show More
School bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
2 shot near Philadelphia schools, lockdowns lifted
Bellmawr close one of two water supply stations due to dangerous chemical
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
More TOP STORIES News