Holiday party for Philly children impacted by violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas came early for some children in North Philadelphia whose lives have been plagued by violence in their community.

"Mothers in Charge," a violence prevention organization, threw the ultimate holiday party Wednesday night, complete with dinner and dancing.

About 70 children walked away with a gift either donated by the 22nd Police District or a local organization.

"When you lose a loved one, you don't understand, you don't know that people care about you, and it's important to let them know that we care and we're here to support them," Dorothy Johnson-Speight of "Mothers in Charge" said.

Those in attendance paused to pray for the family of Ceani Smalls, the 16-year-old shot to death while getting off a SEPTA bus by a gunman who police said was firing randomly at passengers.
