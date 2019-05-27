Society

Home Depot employees build walker for 2-year-old boy out of PVC pipe

Employees at a Georgia Home Depot are being praised for helping out a 2-year-old boy who has trouble getting around.

Logan has Hypotonia, which affects his muscle tone and makes walking a problem.

His parents weren't sure whether insurance would cover a walker to help him, so they turned to YouTube where they found a tutorial on how to make a walker out of PVC pipe.

When they went to Home Depot looking for the items, employees told them to go out for ice cream and come back in an hour.

When Logan and his family came back, they found employees made the walker themselves, and even included Logan's name on it -- all at no cost.

Logan's mom said she couldn't believe they were willing to do that for her son.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiachildren's healthbuzzworthyu.s. & worldgood newshome depotfeel goodviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather: Severe storms Tuesday Likely
Several people injured after SUV crashes into store
Local Memorial Day observances
Good Samaritan saves injured Bald Eagle
Bridesburg's annual Memorial Day parade honors veterans
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Woman, dog missing on hiking trail found safe
Show More
Philly family keeps Memorial Day tradition going after 45 years
Uber offers Memorial Day discount
Flames tear through Burlington Co. home
Family of bears spotted in northern Pa. backyard
Police: Man shot neighbor in head in Chester Heights
More TOP STORIES News