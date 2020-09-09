Deadline looms: Philly gives protesters until 9 a.m. Wednesday to leave encampments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6414968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DEADLINE LOOMS: Protesters at three homeless encampments in Philadelphia must leave by Wednesday, the city says.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday could be the final day for three homeless encampments dotted around Philadelphia.Last week, the city set a Wednesday deadline, saying they want the protesters to clear the tents along the Ben Franklin Parkway, Azalea Gardens and Ridge Avenue near the Housing Authority Headquarters by 9 a.m.It is also the third time Mayor Jim Kenney has made a deadline for people occupying the camps to vacate -- the first two deadlines came and went.This all comes after nearly three months of negotiations. The encampment went to federal court but a judge sided with the city and stated the city has to give 72 hours notice. The city must also make sure people's belongings are tagged and kept in storage.Protesters made pleas to the mayor. Tanya Scott says she has nowhere else to go."Anything we need is here, I don't have to wait in a long line to get it. You don't have to fill out an application to get it, you don't have to be told no," said Scott.Anthony Lloyd said minimum wage makes affordable housing impossible."It's hard when the city raises everything but minimum wage and expects a guy who only makes $7.25 to survive in a world where rent is $900 , $1200," said Lloyd.The city has met demands, however, protesters say it's not enough and none of the promises can happen fast enough."The only options they are giving people are shelters which are still dangerous and not in compliance with CDC guidelines. Besides that , a majority of these residents have been blacklisted from shelters and have nowhere to go," said Villanova law student, Delaney Keefe, who is helping the protesters.According to city officials, actions in response to the demands include, but are not limited to:- The city established 260 rooms in COVID Prevention Sites, which are hotels, to house individuals who are particularly at risk for COVID, including those 65 or over or with underlying medical conditions.- Planning is underway for a pilot Tiny House Village.- The city is establishing a new Rapid Rehousing Program (up to two years of rental assistance) for individuals currently living on the street.According to officials, new federal funds have been made available to create additional long-term housing opportunities. The city estimates that 900-1,400 new long-term housing units will be created to house people who are currently unhoused, of very low or no income, and/or with disabilities.Mayor Kenney said Tuesday homeless outreach coordinators are ready to help."Anyone who is in there now who would like to come out, we are there waiting for them with open arms to transport them to a safe place," Kenney said.Kenney says negotiations have hit a point where they became fruitless and safety and sanitation are now leading to major health concerns.Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says the shelters are safe for protesters.