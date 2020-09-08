Deadline looms: Philly gives protesters Wednesday deadline to leave encampments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6396997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents of the homeless encampments must leave the area by Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters at three homeless encampments in Philadelphia must leave by Wednesday.The city set the new deadline last week.Philadelphia officials want the protesters to clear the tents along the Ben Franklin Parkway and Ridge Avenue near the Housing Authority Headquarters by 9 a.m.Representatives for the encampments have spent nearly three months negotiating with the city for more affordable housing options.According to city officials, actions in response to the demands include, but are not limited to:- The city established 260 rooms in COVID Prevention Sites, which are hotels, to house individuals who are particularly at risk for COVID, including those 65 or over or with underlying medical conditions.- Planning is underway for a pilot Tiny House Village.- The city is establishing a new Rapid Rehousing Program (up to two years of rental assistance) for individuals currently living on the street.According to officials, new federal funds have been made available to create additional long-term housing opportunities. The city estimates that 900-1,400 new long-term housing units will be created to house people who are currently unhoused, of very low or no income, and/or with disabilities.A federal judge ruled last month that the city could clear the camps with 72 hours notice.