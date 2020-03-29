Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Homeless in need as Philadelphia residents forced to stay in doors

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At a time when most people are inside, the homeless across the city obviously can't be. With the lack of foot traffic due to the coronavirus, they're missing vital opportunities for help.

It's an issue city outreach programs are trying to figure out.

On Sunday, the Arch Street United Methodist Church continued to meet that challenge head-on. They're still on with their Sunday outreach services.

RELATED: How long can coronavirus live on surfaces like money, clothing, pets?
EMBED More News Videos

How long can coronavirus live on surfaces such as money or clothing and what's the best way to protect yourself?



Lead Pastor Robin Hynicka said, "Usually on Sunday nights we serve a meal. It's a community meal and we'll serve anywhere between 150 and 200 of our guests. The last couple of weeks we've seen that number increase. There are fewer places and outdoor options for people."

He also says they're also operating under CDC guidance.

"We sanitize our surfaces, our staff provides a serve safe environment for preparing the meals. We do our best to maintain the distance," said Hynicka.

Is the pastor worried about his health here?

Well, he's actually more worried about going to the grocery store right now.

RELATED: Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Papa John's, Amazon, Walmart

He says their services on Sunday for the homeless will continue.

He also adds people can still help during this period of isolation.

"Financial donations are the best. We can purchase the kind of food that we know our community likes and supplies we need, soap or other supplies," said Hynicka.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahomelesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Inmate at SCI Phoenix infected with COVID-19
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
COVID-19 death toll rises to 6 in Del.; cases top 230
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Del. gov. orders 14-day quarantine for out-of-state residents
Philly coronavirus case count nears 900; 8 additional fatalities reported
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Inmate at SCI Phoenix infected with COVID-19
Show More
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Nail salon employees donate thousands of masks, gloves
2 area Wawa stores remain closed after positive COVID-19 cases
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
More TOP STORIES News