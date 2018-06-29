SOCIETY

Honda gifts handicapped man new van after his was stolen

EMBED </>More Videos

Honda presented Quinn Klingerman and his mother Sheila James with a new Odyssey van after their handicapped-accessible vehicle was stolen. (KABC)

By
CLAREMONT, Calif. (WPVI) --
Quinn Klingerman had his handicapped-accessible van stolen over the weekend, but he's now the new owner of brand-new 2018 Honda Odyssey after Southern California Honda Dealers gifted it to him as part of the company's "Random Act of Helpfulness" campaign.

SoCal Honda first heard about Klingerman's stolen van when KABC-TV interviewed him on Monday, according to spokesperson Wendy Soriano.

Although Klingerman suffers from cerebral palsy, he's still an avid swimmer, painter and works out every week. But in order to get to those activities, he depends on his van.

"I feel great about it because now I can get back to the life the way I want to live it," Kingerman said after Honda presented him with the keys to his new ride.

Right before Klingerman received the new Honda Odyssey, police located the stolen van, which Honda said it would donate to another family in need.
"How cool is that?" Sheila James, Quinn's mother, said. "Two families."

Honda plans to modify the 2018 Odyssey to Klingerman's needs.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodhondacerebral palsygiftsauto theftCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News