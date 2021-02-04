amber alert

Texas DPS mistakenly sends Amber Alert email with 'Chucky' listed as suspect

TEXAS -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing for an Amber Alert that went out featuring the photo of the killer doll from the 1988 horror movie "Child's Play."

In a suspect photo that was attached to an email sent to subscribers of the Texas Alerts system last Friday, Chucky was identified as a kidnapping suspect.

The alert was reportedly sent to subscribers' emails three separate times.

The Amber Alert described Chucky as being a 28-year-old male, 16 pounds, 3 foot 1 inches tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes. It said he was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt.

The alert noted that he was "wielding a huge kitchen knife."

The DPS listed his race as "Other: Doll."

So who did Chucky "kidnap?" The alert featured another character from the film franchise as the victim.

The DPS described the victim as 5-year-old Glen, who they said was wearing a blue shirt with a black collar at the time of his disappearance.

The alert said Glen went missing from Henderson, Texas on Jan. 28.

DPS has since apologized, saying in a statement to KENS 5 San Antonio that the alert was a "test malfunction."

The creator of the Child's Play series, Don Mancini, jokingly tweeted that he and Chucky's partner Tiffany were franticly looking for the doll.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasentertainmenttexas newsmovieamber alertkidnapping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Philadelphia girl reported missing in Amber Alert found safe
Missing NY children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
ICE releases statement on missing Bridgeton girl case
Estranged father held for trial on kidnapping charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No school buses in 2 districts after COVID outbreak among drivers
Jalen Hurts surprises boy battling cancer, presents family with $30K check
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
What you should know about Gov. Wolf's proposed state income tax hike
AccuWeather: Sun returns today, wintry mix Friday morning
Kenneth Frazier, one of the only Black Fortune 500 CEOs, is retiring
New casino opening in South Philadelphia
Show More
Woman, 78, recounts brazen carjacking: 'I'm scared to death'
World's first alternating dose vaccine study launches in UK
Wawa teaming up with Sheetz for good cause you can help with
Philly Philly! Eagles won Super Bowl 3 years ago
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur video
More TOP STORIES News