Texas DPS mistakenly sends Amber Alert email with 'Chucky' listed as suspect

TEXAS -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing for an Amber Alert that went out featuring the photo of the killer doll from the 1988 horror movie "Child's Play."In a suspect photo that was attached to an email sent to subscribers of the Texas Alerts system last Friday, Chucky was identified as a kidnapping suspect.The alert was reportedly sent to subscribers' emails three separate times.The Amber Alert described Chucky as being a 28-year-old male, 16 pounds, 3 foot 1 inches tall, with auburn hair and blue eyes. It said he was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt.The alert noted that he was "wielding a huge kitchen knife."The DPS listed his race as "Other: Doll."So who did Chucky "kidnap?" The alert featured another character from the film franchise as the victim.The DPS described the victim as 5-year-old Glen, who they said was wearing a blue shirt with a black collar at the time of his disappearance.The alert said Glen went missing from Henderson, Texas on Jan. 28.DPS has since apologized, saying in a statement to KENS 5 San Antonio that the alert was a "test malfunction."The creator of the Child's Play series, Don Mancini, jokingly tweeted that he and Chucky's partner Tiffany were franticly looking for the doll.