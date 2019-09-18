Woman in labor delivers baby in bathtub after hospital sends her home

A Virginia couple delivered their firstborn in a bathtub hours after a hospital would not admit them and told the two to go home.When they got to the hospital, her contractions were five minutes apart and had been for an hour, but she wasn't dilating quickly enough.The hospital told her to go home where she would be more comfortable.She got home and the baby was born.Everyone is healthy and the mom gave advice of listening to your body and stand your ground.The hospital has since apologized.