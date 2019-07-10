Society

Houston doctor says she was humiliated when American Airlines made her cover up her outfit

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- A Houston doctor says she was humiliated by an American Airlines employee who told her she would have to "cover up" before boarding a flight.

Dr. Tisha Rowe posted on Facebook that she was traveling from Jamaica to Miami when she was asked to deplane for a talk.

Rowe says she was asked to "cover up" her outfit if she wanted to get back on the aircraft.

Rowe ended up putting on a blanket so she could make the flight to Miami.

American Airlines apologized for the incident and released this statement:

"We were concerned about Dr. Rowe's comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred. We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us."
