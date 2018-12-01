SOCIETY

How the Bushes chose Houston as a home

HOUSTON, Texas --
George H.W. and Barbara Bush are no strangers to the Houston metropolitan area.

But how exactly did the couple choose to make Houston their home?

George, a Massachusetts native, and Barbara, a New York native, settled in the Houston area in 1958, when the patriarch of the Bush family started leaving the oil business behind and began fulfilling his ambition in politics.

It was during this time that George built up his political aspirations, first, as a chairman of the Harris County Republican Party in 1963. The following year, George eyed the U.S. Senate, and, despite failing in his bid, the Bushes became known as a hot commodity in politics.

By 1966, George H.W. Bush was elected to the U.S. House as a representative from Texas.

Following that move, his career began to take off and the couple traveled throughout the globe before settling in the White House in 1989.

After President Bush lost the 1992 election to Bill Clinton, the couple chose Houston as the place to call home for the rest of their years.

Since then, the Bushes became well-known Houstonians and made their marks. From Barbara's Houston Literacy Foundation to touching the hearts of others, they caused an impact.
