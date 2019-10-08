Society

Donate old LEGO bricks through new pilot program

Check your attic and basements for any unwanted LEGO bricks.

The LEGO Replay pilot program will take any previously used LEGO bricks and donate them to children's non-profits across the country.

The LEGO group encourages people to place their unwanted bricks and sets into a cardboard box. A free UPS shipping label can be found on the LEGO Replay website.

The package can then be sent to the Give Back Box facility, where each brick will be sorted, inspected by hand, and given a rigorous cleaning.

"We know people don't throw away their LEGO bricks," said Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group. "The vast majority hand them down to their children or grandchildren but others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks."

Teach for America will receive the majority of the toys and provide them to thousands of classrooms across the country.

Bricks will also be sent to Boys & Girls Club of Boston for their after-school programs.

Once the pilot is complete in spring 2020, the LEGO Group will evaluate a possible expansion of the program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildreneducationlegoteachersdonationstoysnon profit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Penn State football coach responds to letter calling player's dreadlocks 'disgusting'
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
Police executing warrant find suspected cockfighting operation
Affidavit: Siblings found hanging in basement before they died
CEO: Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of guns
Erie homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
Show More
Princeton University professor wins Nobel Prize in Physics
NJ tailor makes one-of-a-kind suit for Wawa's chairman
Man tries to grab girl walking with mother near rec center: Police
Target to power new Toys R Us website
Pa. hospital where 3 preemies died seeking source of bacteria
More TOP STORIES News