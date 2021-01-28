MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- She's a Jersey Shore landmark, and this Valentine's Day, Lucy the Elephant is playing cupid and hostess to one lucky couple.
The chance to spend the night inside the Margate attraction is back by popular demand.
Last year, tens of thousands of people vied to book one of three overnight stays through airbnb.
At 140 years young, Lucy is the world's largest elephant and America's oldest roadside attraction, beating out the Statue of Liberty.
Now, you can spend your Valentine's Day with her.
"Not only do you get to stay inside the elephant, you're going to get a gourmet dinner for two that's custom-designed, a bottle of Dom Perignon, candy, roses and breakfast in the morning," says Richard Helfant, the executive director and CEO for Lucy The Elephant. "It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Last Valentine's Day, they hosted 40 couples for a romantic dinner.
During the pandemic, Airbnb's three-night special in September sold like hotcakes.
Since 1881, Lucy has been a tavern, a private residence and a tourist attraction.
The Save Lucy Committee says she needs a $1.4 million makeover and this new fundraiser will go towards that.
"The cost for the package is $6,500 and of that, $5,000 of it is tax-deductible because $5,000 will be the donation portion coming back to Lucy," Helfant says.
This is one night only: Valentine's Day.
The booking goes live on Airbnb next Monday, February 1 at 12 p.m.
Click here for details.
Here's how you can rent Lucy the Elephant for Valentine's Day
VALENTINE'S DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News