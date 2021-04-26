Society

Joshing around: Hundreds of Joshes fight it out with pool noodles to claim rights to the name

The winner was a 5-year-old boy, who was coronated with a crown from Burger King.
Hundreds fight mock battle for rights to the name Josh

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln - a location chosen at random - to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a "grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors" between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.

KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh.

The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: "I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now."

Swain also added a food drive and charity fundraising effort to the festivities, raising more than $11,000 for Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation for medical care to children in Nebraska.

