LGBTQ Pride

Hundreds line the streets for 2019 Philadelphia Pride Parade

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To say there was a lot of energy at the Pride Parade is 100 percent an understatement.
The parade took over parts of the city Sunday. The route was lined several people deep.

But this year there has been quite a bit of reflecting on how this all came to be.

That's the theme, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York.

PHOTOS: 2019 Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival

That event with other demonstrations including those right here in Philadelphia began the LGBTQ rights movement.

Todd Marcocci designed the lead float titled appropriately.

"The fact you're able to show the colors of the flag, whether it be the rainbow flag, the American flag, it's a day of freedom and celebration. We are celebrating who you are regardless of who you are," he said.



Others we spoke with still can't believe a day like this can now happen.
Rob Firkser of Edison said, "It's kind of crazy that only 50 years ago that this was completely illegal, you know being the 50 year anniversary of stonewall it is kind of so emotional."

Kim Ferrari if Center City said, "This is so heartwarming. It gives me hope for my kids and just joyful."

From 13th and Locust the parade marched through Independence Mall.

Then from there into a festival at Penn's Landing.

Though this is no doubt a day to celebrate the LGBTQ community it was clear all were welcome.

Patrick Jones of Springfield said, "It's for everyone."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia newslgbtq prideparadefestivalphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
PHOTOS: Philly Pride Parade
PHOTOS: Philly Pride Parade
State Dept denies embassies' requests to fly rainbow pride flag
Bikers vandalize $30K rainbow crosswalk in Santa Fe LGBTQ community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey brush fire grows to 500 acres
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Odunde Festival in South Philly celebrates African culture
Firefighter hurt battling Camden County blaze
3 men injured after triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Man shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
Show More
Embiid writes back to girl who penned encouraging note
1 dead after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers, Isolated Downpours Monday
FAA: Small plane skids off runway at NJ airport
Massive fire destroys several businesses in Frankford
More TOP STORIES News