Hundreds line the streets for 2019 Philadelphia Pride Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To say there was a lot of energy at the Pride Parade is 100 percent an understatement.The parade took over parts of the city Sunday. The route was lined several people deep.But this year there has been quite a bit of reflecting on how this all came to be.That's the theme, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York.That event with other demonstrations including those right here in Philadelphia began the LGBTQ rights movement.Todd Marcocci designed the lead float titled appropriately."The fact you're able to show the colors of the flag, whether it be the rainbow flag, the American flag, it's a day of freedom and celebration. We are celebrating who you are regardless of who you are," he said.Others we spoke with still can't believe a day like this can now happen.Rob Firkser of Edison said, "It's kind of crazy that only 50 years ago that this was completely illegal, you know being the 50 year anniversary of stonewall it is kind of so emotional."Kim Ferrari if Center City said, "This is so heartwarming. It gives me hope for my kids and just joyful."From 13th and Locust the parade marched through Independence Mall.Then from there into a festival at Penn's Landing.Though this is no doubt a day to celebrate the LGBTQ community it was clear all were welcome.Patrick Jones of Springfield said, "It's for everyone."