Coronavirus

Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge to defy order to close after COVID-19 surge

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Hundreds of Texas bar owners say they'll defy Gov. Greg Abbott's mandate that ordered them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Fort Worth bar owner Chris Polone has organized what's labeled as "Freedom Fest," in which hundreds of bar owners say they'll open their doors and set 'em up Saturday. About 800 bar owners have promised participation, Polone told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which could place their state liquor licenses in jeopardy.

The Republican governor had allowed bars to reopen with restrictions, only to order them closed again on June 26 after the state experienced a resurgent outbreak in the virus that causes COVID-19.

Bars must adhere to safety measures that include taking customers' temperatures before entering, maintaining social distancing, requiring face coverings and having hand sanitizer available, Polone said. He said he plans to use a germicide approved by the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention to fog his place.

EMBED More News Videos

U.S. doctors are urging governments to shut down as coronavirus cases in the nation surge.



Participants will charge a $10 cover charge, the proceeds of which will go to a charity of the bar owner's choice, Polone said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is aware of the event and will be conducting inspections, said commission spokesman Chris Porter. Violators of the order could face a 30-day suspension of their liquor license.

The commission already has suspended the license for Polone's place, The Rail Club Live, after a July 4 protest of governor's order, which he called the Rail Club Tea Party. A hearing on that suspension is set for Monday.

Other venues may choose to serve alcoholic beverages, but Polone said his place will not.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasbarcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions
Yankees at Phillies postponed after Marlins' positive COVID-19 tests
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Yankees at Phillies postponed after Marlins' positive COVID-19 tests
Owners of NJ gym arrested for defying state orders
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
Large crowd of visitors take over Pennypack Park in Philly
2 people dead after multi-alarm fire in Allentown
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia police cars set on fire across city
Show More
More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Thunderstorms Tuesday
Beer spills from overturned tractor trailer near Ben Franklin Bridge
Montco man charged in deaths of wife, mother-in-law
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
More TOP STORIES News